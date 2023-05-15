Publicist HILLARY SMOOT has joined the SCHNEIDER RONDAN ORGANIZATION as LAS VEGAS Director and Senior Account Executive.

SCHNEIDER RONDAN ORGANIZATION Partner MITCH SCHNEIDER said, “HILLARY and I met two years ago in LAS VEGAS through our mutual friend and associate, publicist LAURA HERLOVICH. I was immediately struck by HILLARY’s abundance of passion, skills, knowledge and super-tight relationships with the media. We stayed in touch via lunches and meet-ups, which then evolved into a working relationship when we both came together to handle the NICE HOSPITALITY GROUP in late 2022. Working closely with HILLARY on that account really planted the seed for us to combine forces in a bigger way at SRO PR. I truly feel it’s limitless as to what we can achieve together.”

SMOOT said, “I’m thrilled to join an iconic agency with such a stellar reputation. MITCH and (Company Partner MARCEE RONDAN) have presented a significant opportunity for expansion, and I look forward to enhancing a mutually successful partnership in LAS VEGAS and beyond.”

