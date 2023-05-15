Call For AM Support

One hundred-two members of the HOUSE from both parties sent letters to automakers FORD, VOLKSWAGEN, BMW, MAZDA, VOLVO, TESLA, POLESTAR, RIVLAN, GM, and MERCEDES-BENZ to voice their support for including AM tuners in all cars. The letters, spearheaded by Reps. BOB LATTA (R-OH) and GREG PENCE (R-IN), went to the car makers who either did not indicate whether they will keep AM in their cars in response to a previous letter from Sen. ED MARKEY (D-MA) or said that they still plan to remove the band.

The letter asks several questions of the auto manufacturers, including asking for details of all federal loan, grant and tax incentives they have received in the past 15 years, and noted AM's role in emergency services. “According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)," the letter said, "over 75 radio stations, most of which operate on the AM band and cover at least 90% of the U.S. population, are equipped with backup communications equipment and generators that allow them to continue broadcasting information to the public during and after an emergency. Most importantly, radio is free to all Americans, not requiring a subscription or a broadband connection.”

NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT thanked LATTA, PENCE, and the other signatories, saying that "these legislators understand the critical role that AM radio plays in disseminating vital information to the public, particularly in times of emergency. Tens of millions of Americans listen to AM radio each month for its local and diverse content and we applaud these lawmakers for their commitment to their constituents who depend on AM."

