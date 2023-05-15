Kinney Retiring

Longtime production and on-air host JIM KINNEY has retired from BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WMGK/PHILADELPHIA. His final day was MAY 12th.

The retirement of KINNEY, who spent 39 years at WMGK, comes just days after JOHN DEBELLA announced he was going to retire as WMGK morning host at the end of JUNE (NETNEWS 5/11).

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP/ Talent Development and WMGK/WMMR PD BILL WESTON said, “JIM has been the ‘rock’ in Classic Rock 102.9MGK for 39 years. In every role, he has embodied professionalism, kindness and respect for all of us fortunate enough to work with him.”

