ALL ACCESS is saddened to report the news that long-running and highly successful predictive research system HITPREDICTOR is suspending operations for the foreseeable future.

Created by iconic radio programmer, consultant and former iHEARTMEDIA exec GUY ZAPOLEON, partnering with veteran record exec RICK BISCEGLIA, HITPREDICTOR has been a decades-long fixture for predictive and credible national research and music discovery. Visitors to the HITPREDICTOR site saw this notice:

Dear Valued Customer,

We appreciate you supporting HITPREDICTOR and the opportunity to test songs prior to airplay. It has been our honor to find so many fabulous artists along with you.

Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult business decision to suspend our services for the foreseeable future. Effective immediately, HITPREDICTOR is no longer available.

Thank you for being our customer. If you would like to continue providing your feedback about music and helping to determine artists' careers and the music that you stream online and hear on the radio, you may be interested in becoming a member of RATETHEMUSIC, a weekly national music-rating service.

If you have any questions about this announcement, please reach out to us at info@hitpredictor.com.

GUY and RICK released the following joint statement to ALL ACCESS: “Over 20 years ago we came up with a way to help radio and record labels find the hits before airplay. We are so proud of what we have accomplished, and having a powerful influence on so many hits has really been incredibly rewarding. We are also so grateful to TOM POLEMAN and iHEARTMEDIA and PHILIPPE GENERALI and RCS for their amazing support.”

