ARKCON Coming

The ARKANSAS BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (ABA)'s annual ARKCON convention will be held JUNE 22nd-23rd at the DOUBLE TREE BY HILTON in LITTLE ROCK, AR. Registration opens at noon on the 22nd and the opening reception is at 4p (CT). The full agenda is coming soon.

The ABA and its leadership have worked diligently to balance its decision-making with the long-term interest of ABA members and the wider media industry. ABA members and the broadcast community have made it clear that the time is right to come together.

Registration is now open here. Email mail@arkbroadcasters.org with any registration questions.

