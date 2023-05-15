Janelle Monae (Photo: Jheyda McGarrell)

CUMULS MEDIA will launch the fifth installment of its new multi-week audio series, "YOUR MUSIC FIRST," featuring JANELLE MONAE's new single "Lipstick Lover," on ATLANTIC RECORDS. The multi-part series will air over the next four weeks across CUMULUS’ Urban AC stations nationwide and will share MONAE’s exclusive personal stories and insights into making the single, with candid behind-the-scenes observations. The YOUR MUSIC FIRST series will also take listeners on the artist’s career in music, acting, and fashion. “Lipstick Lover” heralds the arrival of her new album, “The Age Of Pleasure.”

CUMULUS MEDIA VP Music Partnerships GREG FREY commented, “We’re so excited to partner with ATLANTIC RECORDS to introduce JANELLE MONAE’s infectious new song, ‘Lipstick Lover,’ as the debut YOUR MUSIC FIRST campaign for our Urban AC format. ‘Lipstick Lover’ is a bold and empowering song showcasing MONAE’s signature style. The song, combined with her one-of-a-kind comments on her life in music, acting, and fashion, will truly be a dynamic way to introduce her new music to our Urban AC listeners.”

ATLANTIC RECORDS EVP Urban Promotions KEVIN HOLIDAY added, "We are thrilled to have JANELLE MONAE's 'Lipstick Lover' premiered at CUMULUS’ Urban AC launch of their program, YOUR MUSIC FIRST. This single gives you a glimpse of what's to come from JANELLE's upcoming project, where she creates a world that encapsulates sensuality and seduction, packaged in an amazing body of work from top to bottom. I hope you all enjoy and many thanks to CUMULUS for choosing JANELLE MONAE to be the first artist launching their YOUR MUSIC FIRST program at Urban AC.”

CUMULUS MEDIA debuted the high-profile YOUR MUSIC FIRST campaign in FEBRUARY to highlight new music in a unique way by sharing with radio listeners the thoughts of the biggest stars in different formats across AC, Alternative, CHR, Country, Hot AC, Rock and Urban formats. Previous YOUR MUSIC FIRST campaigns have featured VALORY MUSIC CO. recording artist THOMAS RHETT’s “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings),” REPUBLIC RECORDS recording artist SHANIA TWAIN’s “Giddy Up!,” CAPITOL RECORDS NASHVILLE recording artist DARIUS RUCKER’s “Fires Don’t Start Themselves,” and THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS’ “Stuck.”

