Korda Marshall Reunites With Pendulum

PENDULUM, the electronic rock band composed of ROB SWIRE, GARETH McGRILLIEN, PERDDUR AP GWYNEDD and KJH SAWKA have signed a new record deal with MUSHROOM GROUP and UMG's VIRGIN MUSIC GROUP.

The band released the brand-new single “Halo” featuring BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE lead singer MATT TUCK.

PENDULUM’s ROB SWIRE stated, “We are pleased to be joining forces with MUSHROOM/VIRGIN and reuniting with KORDA MARSHALL, a visionary who played a pivotal role in our journey back in 2006. After the successful release of 'Hold Your Colour, KORDA was instrumental in propelling our career to new heights. His passion, commitment, and understanding of our music were transformative, and we look forward to this new chapter with a familiar face. We hope to make this phase of our career the most exciting one yet, and elevate our sound to unprecedented levels.”

Added MARSHALL, “It’s a great pleasure to be back working with ROB and the PENDULUM team. We’re all so proud of the solid success he has achieved over the years — they were way ahead of their time as pioneers and originators of hybrid electronic/rock/drum and bass that inspired a whole generation and resonates strongly across music today. This is our first joint venture signing with VIRGIN and is coming on the back of our recent top three album success with the DMA’S and current launch of MIA WRAY. It demonstrates how we can partner with artists of this caliber and bring a powerful, global team that works seamlessly to help them reach another level.”

VIRGIN MUSIC GROUP UK President VANESSA BOSAEN commented, “We’re thrilled to welcome PENDULUM to VIRGIN in partnership with MUSHROOM. The new music is phenomenal, and we can’t wait to get it to new audiences around the globe. Seeing ROB and KORDA reunited as a creative team is a genuine pleasure and no doubt an extraordinary force.”

« see more Net News