CARTER BROADCAST GROUP/KANSAS CITY (CBG) has launched R&B K295CH (RNB 106.9 FM KANSAS CITY’S NEW HOME FOR R&B). URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA syndicated RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW will be featured weekdays from 5-9a (CT).

CBG Pres. MICHAEL CARTER said. “The debut of the all-new, RNB 106.9 FM, is very significant to the history of the CARTER BROADCAST GROUP (CBG). YESTERDAY (5/15) marked our 73rd anniversary of launching our first station, KPRS-AM, in KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI.

“This strategic launch enhances our connection with the KANSAS CITY community and allows us to super serve R&B music fans. RNB 106.9 FM will be an addition to CBG’s radio station cluster portfolio that includes Urban KPRS (HOT 103 JAMZ) and Gospel KPRT-A -K291CN (1590 AM/106.1 FM).”

Consultant GRAY COMMUNICATIONS Pres. TONY GRAY added, “RNB 106.9 FM strengthens our position in the KANSAS CITY market. It’s an opportunity for CBG to serve an upper demographic audience who has a passion for great R&B music."

OM MYRON FEARS commented, “RNB 106.9 FM is a great investment for CBG. Our goal is to deliver the best R&B to the market. Listeners can tune in to RNB 106.9 FM (K295CH) or 103.3 HD2 (KPRS-HD2) in KANSAS CITY on air, as well as nationwide on the RNB 106.9 mobile app, iHEARTRADIO app, AMAZON Echo, GOOGLE Home and www.rnb1069.com . Fans can also connect with the station on social media via TWITTER, FACEBOOK, and INSTAGRAM.”

