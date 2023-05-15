Most Added (Photo: Courtesy BMLG Records)

Kudos to BMLG RECORDS artist RILEY GREEN and his promotion team for landing the most added single at Country radio this week with "Different 'Round Here (feat. LUKE COMBS)." The single debuts with 85 first-week adds among MEDIABASE stations, the label's biggest add day since 2020.

There were three other new Country singles impacting YESTERDAY (5/15). BIG LOUD RECORDS' HARDY was second most added with 53 new stations (joining two others that went on the single early). CAPITOL NASHVILLE's LUKE BRYAN was third most added with "But I Got A Beer In My Hand" with 46 new stations, joining the whopping 35 stations that started spinning the song a week early. Finally, newcomer CHASE MATTHEW brought in 20 new stations (with seven others previously on board) for his first WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE single, "Love You Again," making him the week's most added debut artist.

An unofficial COMBS single, meanwhile, was the week's fourth most added song. His cover of "Fast Car" picked up adds at 29 more stations, for a total of 67 on board.

GREEN's most added song may finally be a single, but it isn't new. The artist first released it as the title track of his debut album in 2019, and it has already been certified Gold by the RIAA. But when plans materialized to tour with COMBS this spring and summer, the two artists re-cut it as a duet. GREEN wrote the song with RANDY MONTANA and JONATHAN SINGLETON.

