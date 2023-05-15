Study

MOTOR RACING NETWORK has released the results of a research study it commissioned from FMR ASSOCIATES showing the value of reaching NASCAR fans through radio. The research, using FMR’s Local Radio Analysis (LRA) platform, points to NASCAR fans over-indexing the general population in every consumer category measured and in every local market studied. NASCAR fans also turned up listening in large numbers for every radio format, including traditionally female-targeted formats like AC and Top 40.

“The spending power and acceptance of the commercialization of NASCAR by its fans, frankly, surprised me,” said FMR Pres. KENT PHILLIPS. “It erased any preconceptions I may have had about that audience.”

“NASCAR fans are passionate about their sport and loyal to those that support it,” said MRN Pres. CHRIS SCHWARTZ. “And the insights we uncovered in the FMR study prove that affiliation with MOTOR RACING NETWORK (the voice of NASCAR) programming works for stations in every market, regardless of format.”

