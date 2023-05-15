Cox

CLASSIC RADIO THEATER WITH WYATT COX has moved from USA RADIO to independent syndication and has added several new affiliates. The new additions are RADIO 7 MEDIA Classic Country WDXE-A-W287AA (THE LEGEND)/LAWRENCEBURG, TN; MID-WEST FAMILY News-Talk WMAY-F/SPRINGFIELD, IL; NRG RADIO News-Talk KXEL-A-K263BZ/WATERLOO, IA; JOHN M. GINNETTINO News-Talk KCPS-A/BURLINGTON, IA; PALMETTO BROADCASTING News-Talk WAIM-A/ANDERSON, SC; WESTEX TELCO News-Talk KZQQ-A/ABILENE, TX; BEASLEY News-Talk KMXB-HD3-K268CS (K-DAWN)/LAS VEGAS; and VIDIFY MEDIA News-Talk WWPR-A/BRADENTON, FL.

Host COX said, “Talk Radio listeners can be burned out by the extreme level of loud discourse. CLASSIC RADIO THEATER puts the greatest radio shows of all time in historical context with the news stories of the day. It shows how far AMERICA has come in the last three-quarters of a century. It’s a history lesson that’s entertaining.”

GENESIS COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK's ADAM MILLER is handling affiliations; reach him at amillergcn@gmail.com or (877) 996-4327 ext. 148.

