Small Biz Promotion

ACAST is holding a "Pod Power-Up" promotion for SMALL BUSINESS MONTH with a $10,000 podcast ad campaign on ACAST's self-serve podcast advertising platform as the grand prize. The contest, open to U.S. small businesses (employing 500 or fewer persons), is aimed at highlighting the effectiveness of podcast advertising for small businesses.

“We too were a small independent business with a big idea. And we know a great idea needs support -- whether that's to drive innovation, support local communities, or just give consumers more choice. Pod Power-up is putting small businesses in the spotlight and giving them the chance to experience the sheer effectiveness of podcast advertising,” said ACAST Global VP/Marketing PATRICK BUTKUS. “We’re already seeing smaller brands get big results using our self-serve ad platform, and we want to give even more diverse businesses across the U.S. access to those kinds of benefits too.”

Find out more and apply at advertise.acast.com/pod-powerup.

