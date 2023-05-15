Hooray For Hollywood

CUMULUS MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE's AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP is highlighting audio's value to movie marketing in its latest blog post, featuring a new theatrical film awareness- and interest-tracking study commissioned from MARU showing that heavy audio listeners have the greatest familiarity with upcoming summer movie releases, and TV viewers have the lowest title awareness despite movie marketing budgets tilted heavily towards TV.

An example in the study is that 77% of audio streamers were aware of the upcoming "FAST X," compared to 66% of podcast listenets, 56% of social media users, and 55% of AM/FM listeners, but just 35% of TV viewers were aware of the big-budget sequel's pending release. The study showed audio listeners more likely to watch SUMMER blockbusters, with all audio platforms over-indexing on frequent moviegoing and ad-supported audio listeners more likely to see films in the first weekend.

Read more about radio and the movies here.

« see more Net News