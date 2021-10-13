Easton To Move On

ALL ACCESS has learned that afterjust over a year and a half as PD at iHEARTMEDIA Country WKKT (96.9 THE KAT)/CHARLOTTE (NET NEWS 10/31/21), SHELLY EASTON has made the tough decision to step away from the driver’s seat at WKKT to focus on spending time with her family. Her exact departure date is still to be determined.

EASTON told ALL ACCESS, “Work life balance can be challenging. Now, more than ever, creating memories, spending time being very present with my family is most important to me. There never seems to be the right time to begin a new chapter, but grateful for my time in CHARLOTTE and proud to have been part of the iHEART COUNTRY team.”

NEW JERSEY native EASTON is a seasoned pro and has previously been VP/Music Programming for AUDACY (then ENTERCOM)/PHILADELPHIA, where she oversaw AC WBEB (B101.1), then-Top 40 WTDY (96.5 TDY) and Classic Hits WOGL. EASTON spent 11 years working in the PHILADELPHIA market. EASTON has also programmed such great stations as WXTU/PHILADELPHIA, WCTO (CAT COUNTRY 96)/ALLENTOWN and sister AC WLEV and WRBT (BOB 94.7)/HARRISBURG.

iHEARTMEDIA SVP Programming/CHARLOTTE & RALEIGH A.J. is seeking a replacement. You can apply for the WKKT PD post here.

