The NEW YORK POST's PAGE SIX is reporting that BRITNEY SPEARS has been estranged from her teenage kids, PRESTON 17 and JAYDEN 16, for well over one year. A PAGE SIX source says the split dates back to early 2022. JAYDEN had publicly been critical of SPEARS behavior on social media. PAGE SIX also reports that the sons have stopped responding to text messages from SPEARS.

Last night (5/15), the documentary, TMZ INVESTIGATES: BRITNEY SPEARS: THE PRICE OF FREEDOM, debuted on FOX.

