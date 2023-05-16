Thompson

NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC Managing Director ISAAC THOMPSON has been elected to the Board of Directors of MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO.

"I am thrilled to welcome ISAAC THOMPSON to our Board of Trustees," said CEO JEAN TAYLOR. "ISAAC brings incredible experience and passion for the cultural arts, delighting audiences and engaging with the community. These skills will be invaluable in our board’s work ensuring the continuation and sustainability of our informational and inspiring programming. I look forward to working with Isaac as we pursue our mission of creating the future of public media."

"Growing up in the TWIN CITIES, MPR played an important role in fostering my love of classical music," said THOMPSON. "The impact that MPR has through its extraordinary programming is deeply inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to the organization's forward-thinking and ever-expanding vision."

