Swap Coming In Honolulu

iHEARTMEDIA/HONOLULU has a THURSDAY (5/18) noon (local) frequency flip set for Alternative KUCD (STAR 101.9) and Asian Top 40 KUCD-HD2-K256AS (PoP 99.1). Both stations are pointing listeners to the new frequencies on their FACEBOOK pages and other socials.

KUCD-HD2-K256AS (PoP 99.1) flipped to Asian Top 40 from Classic Hip Hop in NOVEMBER 2019. KUCD took on the STAR 101.9 moniker in 1997.

