Surma

JJ SURMA is the new voice of BENZTOWN BRANDING's Ambush News-Talk Audio Imaging Library as the company enhances the offering, written and produced by Imaging Dir. SCOTT PHILLIPS.

VP/Sales and Operations MASA PATTERSON said, “JJ is world class, serving as the imaging voice for some of the best News-Talk stations in AMERICA. Combining him with a production talent like SCOTT PHILLIPS and retooling the content plan has Ambush positioned as a top of class resource for audio producers in the spoken word space.”

SURMA said, "SCOTTY PHILLIPS is an amazing writer and producer, and Ambush is a legendary resource that I leaned into many times in my years as a Creative Services Director. The opportunity to bring my energy to such a respected and trusted audio library and company has me all fired up! Let's GO!"

Find out more here or contact PATTERSON at mp@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600.

