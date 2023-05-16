Promotions

VIRGIN MUSIC has promoted three of its executives. VP LESLIE COOPER has been named Senior VP/Artist Development and Special Projects, based in LOS ANGELES. reporting to Pres. JACQUELINE SATURN, and overseeing K-Pop releases; Sr. Dir./National Alternative/Rock Marketing and Promotion MARISA DI FRISCO has been named VP/National Promotion, based in NEW YORK and reporting to SVP/Promotion MARNI HALPERN; and LAUREN HOLMAN has been named VP/Streaming Marketing, based in LOS ANGELES and reporting to SVP/Commercial Marketing CINDY JAMES.

“These three accomplished executives have played a crucial role in artist development. They make sure our labels and artists get the support they need at every phase of their careers,” said SATURN. “I’m happy to be able to promote them to these important new positions where they will be able to contribute even more to our continued success.”





Cooper, Di Frisco, Holman







