$10 Billion

As it celebrates its 20th anniversary, SOUNDEXCHANGE has announced that it has reached the $10 billion mark in cumulative distribution of digital streaming royalties, passing that milestone in MARCH. The company will be receiving the MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION's first Impact Award for Technological Excellence at a MAY 17th awards ceremony during MUSIC BIZ 2023 in NASHVILLE.

“Crossing the $10 billion threshold and celebrating our 20th anniversary demonstrate our dedication to serving the entire music industry," said Pres./CEO MICHAEL HUPPE. "Over the past 20 years, we have grown into a global music tech organization distributing around $1 billion annually to a creator community of more than 650,000. I’m incredibly proud of our accomplishments and the team we’ve built and look forward to continued innovation that will power the music industry for many years to come."

