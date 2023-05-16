Falvey (Photo: SMACKSongs)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC and SMACKSONGS have jointly signed a global publishing deal with singer/songwriter EMILY FALVEY.

FALVEY has had more than 70 of her songs cut in the last five years, and has collaborations with a cross section of artists, from Country stars WALKER HAYES and CALLISTA CLARK to dance music acts LE YOUTH and SICK INDIVIDUALS.

FALVEY co-wrote MACKENZIE PORTER’s 2020 single “Seeing Other People,” which reached #1 on the Canadian Country Airplay Chart and earned her a Publisher’s Pick nomination at the 2020 AIMP NASHVILLE COUNTRY AWARDS. She was also selected as a member of the AIMP NASHVILLE SONGWRITER SERIES class of 2019, a YEP Favorite songwriter, and a member of THE NASHVILLE BRIEFING’s 30 Under 30 List.

FALVEY, who was already signed with SMACKSONGS prior to the new joint venture deal, said, "I’m honored and excited to have the opportunity to continue to build on an extraordinary working relationship with SMACK, and bring on a powerhouse partner in WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC. I interned with both of these companies in my BELMONT [UNIVERSITY] years, so it’s special and full circle for me… Overwhelmed with gratitude for this next chapter!"

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE Sr. Dir./A&R CHRISTINA WILTSHIRE said, “EMILY is the total package. She’s supremely talented, business-minded, positive, multi-faceted, and multi-genre. Not to mention, she’s a wonderful human and a joy to be around. I’m honored to be on her team.”

SMACKSONGS Chief Creative Officer ROBIN PALMER added, “We’re excited to enter the next chapter with a special talent like EMILY FALVEY. WARNER CHAPPELL feels like a natural fit as a partner, and we’re looking forward to working with BEN [VAUGHN], CHRISTINA, and the entire WARNER CHAPPELL team!”

