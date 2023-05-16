A Deeper Music Test Dive

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) will present its latest CRS360 webinar, "The CRS Music Test: It Takes All Sorts," TOMORROW (5/17) at 1p (CT), featuring a deeper dive into a music test originally presented at CRS in MARCH. The auditorium music test, conducted by NUVOODOO MEDIA, will provide programmers with insight into music trends, challenges faced with implementing the results, and the impact on programming decisions.

Moderated by BIG MACHINE RECORDS GM CLAY HUNNICUTT, the panel includes programmers AUDACY's MARCI BRAUN (WUSN/CHICAGO) and LEIGHTON BROADCASTING's BROOK STEPHENS (KZPK/ST. CLOUD, MN), along with NUVOODOO MEDIA's CEO CAROLYN GILBERT and co-founder LEIGH JACOBS.

Register for the free, hour-long webinar here. Past CRS360 webinars are available on demand here.

