Hitting The Road

POST MALONE has unveiled a concert tour across NORTH AMERICA this summer, dubbed the "If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying" tour. The 24-date tour starts JULY 8 in the INDIANAPOLIS suburb of NOBLESVILLE, IN and wraps up AUGUST 19 in SAN BERNARDINO, CA.

MALONE commented, "I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all. Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours."

MALONE also announced a new single, "Mourning", coming out this FRIDAY, MAY 19, and a new album, "AUSTIN", scheduled for release on JULY 28.

LIVE NATION has more information on the tour here.

