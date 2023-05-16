-
Crooked Media Offers Subscription Plans
by Perry Michael Simon
May 16, 2023 at 8:42 AM (PT)
CROOKED MEDIA is now offering a tiered "Friends of the Pod" subscription service that offers three plans with special premium benefits in each.
The plans, launching TODAY, include the $6.99 Close Friends tier with members-only access to the podcast producer's DISCORD and weekly producers' notes; the $9.99 Friends with Benefits tier with additional weekly bonus episodes, early access to limited series, and a $20 gift card to the CROOKED Store; and the $19.99 Best Friends tier, that adds a VOTE SAVE AMERICA quarterly political review, a tote bag, and a $9.99 donation to VOTE SAVE AMERICA.