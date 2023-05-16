Live Rooftop Series (Photo: Digital Love Studio/Jillian Jacqueline)

THE WESTIN NASHVILLE has announced the 2023 artist lineup for the return of its live rooftop concert series, 27 LIVE, featuring up-and-coming Country acts. The series kicks off MAY 25th at 7p (CT) with performances by CAYLEE HAMMACK and CATIE OFFERMAN. The event is hosted by Country singer and THE VOICE alum TARYN PAPA.

Other performances over the summer and fall include:

JUNE 8th: TYLER RICH, GRAHAM BARHAM

JULY 20th: GEORGIA WEBSTER, MEG McREE

AUGUST 24th: KING CALAWAY, BEN CHAPMAN

EPTEMBER 7th: KASSI ASHTON, ABBEY CONE

September 21th: DAVID MORRIS, TBA

27 LIVE is a free event and open to the public for those over 21. Enter for a chance to win VIP meet-and-greets with the performing artists at @westinnashville. To find more information on the series, click here.

« see more Net News