Limited Series

The next podcast from the NBA's partnership with iHEARTPODCASTS is a series on the "Big 3" era of MIAMI HEAT basketball. "FOUR YEARS OF HEAT," chronicling the HEAT's title-winning period with the superstar triumvirate of LEBRON JAMES, DWYANE WADE, and CHRIS BOSH from "The Decision" to JAMES' departure to return to CLEVELAND, is hosted by ESPN's ISRAEL GUTIERREZ. The eight-episode show debuts MAY 23rd snd will post on TUESDAYS.

Among the guests recalling the four-year, two-title period are UDONIS HASLEM, DAN LE BATARD, RAY ALLEN, DJ KHALED, MARIO CHALMERS, SHANE BATTIER, JIM GRAY, JACKIE MCMULLAN, and RACHEL NICHOLS.

