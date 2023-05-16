Shimer (Photo: Facebook)

JOEL SHIMER announced on FACEBOOK that he has resigned from CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock WODE (99.9 THE HAWK)/ALLENTOWN, PA.

SHIMER posted, “Hey Friends! I wanted to share a life update with you; I am no longer with 99-9 The Hawk or The Hawk Morning Show. This was not an easy decision, but I feel like it’s the right move for me at this time. I’ve really enjoyed our time together. I feel like I’ve grown up with YOU in the passenger seat watching the whole time. That’s what Radio is all about... authentic raw connection. I want you to know how much I love and appreciate you. The last almost 7 years have been thrilling. Lots of laughs, some tears, excessive amounts of coffee and loud rock and roll.”

SHIMER added, “I wish I would have been given the opportunity to say THANK YOU one more time. Thank you for listening, calling, texting, winning, showing up at events... thank you for giving a listen to the 17-year-old high school kid all those years ago... thank you for making my dreams come true. I couldn’t have done it without YOU. As for the future, I’m still figuring that out... but I’m excited to take some time off to LIVE while I do so. I’ve been getting up at 3am for almost a decade… it’s time to press snooze for a bit… I’ll keep you updated.”

RICK MICHAELS will host the morning show solo until a replacement for SHIMER is found. MICHAELS posted on FACEBOOK, “I always knew there would be a point that Joel would have to expand his horizons and move on. Well, we have reached that point. As you know Joel and I are friends and will always remain friends. He has decided to pursue other options and avenues life has to offer and as much as I will miss him, I respect his wishes and wish him nothing but the best life has to offer.”

« see more Net News