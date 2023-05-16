New App

SONAR MEDIA is launching what is calling the SONAR app, offering what it calls the “power of music discovery in your hands,” allowing the user to build curated music and create peer-to-peer sharing of music lists using APPLE MUSIC, with plans to add SPOTIFY. It will be available for iPHONE and iPAD devices running iOS 15+.

SONAR MEDIA Co-Founder JASON MARKEY said, “We founded SONAR because finding new music was next to impossible. Our mission was to democratize music consumption by breaking down the barriers to discovering non-marketed music in every genre. With the SONAR app, there's a new musical medium in town, and we're excited to create a new option for people who want to align and share a new musical experience with other fans."

