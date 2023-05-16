New Launch

TIKTOK has moved to expand its offerings to brands by creating its Artist Impact Program. TIKTOK's pre-cleared global, Commercial Music Library, was created to help brands find music to soundtrack their content and the new Artist Impact Program looks to bring even more music from around the world on the TIKTOK platform. The aim is to provide greater opportunities for artists and brands to connect and to monetize their music on TIKTOK.

TIKTOK has inked deals with a number of global distribution partnerships with distributors like BELIEVE, DISTROKID and VYDIA.

VYDIA Dir./Label & Artist Relations BRENDAN LUSTENRING commented, "As an early adopter of TIKTOK’s Commercial Music Library and Artist Impact Program, VYDIA has seen great results for our independent artists and labels, including exposure to major brands, increased collaborations, and a new source of revenue.

TIKTOK Dir./Commercial Music & Creative Licensing BRYAN COSGROVE noted, "We are looking to help evolve the sync industry to take advantage of the speed and scale of digital advertising and short-form video. Our goal is to provide brands with a safe, yet expansive library of music to use in their content, while opening up new revenue streams for the artists that power it. Our ambition is to make TIKTOK a place where everyone can find growth and opportunity, and we hope our robust music resources will help in this endeavor.

