2023-2024 Agenda Committee

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRS) has announced leaders and members of the agenda committee for the 2024 COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR. BBR MUSIC GROUP/BMG's SHELLEY HARGIS will chair the committee, with CUMULUS NASHVILLE Dir./Marketing & Promotion KRISTA HAYES and HUBBARD Country WUBE (B-105.1)/CINCINNATI APD/PM driver JESSE TACK serving as Vice Chairs.

New committee members include RED STREET RECORDS' SALLY ALLGEIER; PAMAL BROADCASTING's KEVIN CALLAHAN; AEG'S VICTORIA CAPPELLI; SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA's Country WFKY & WVKY/FRANKFORT, KY's PAISLEY DUNN; DICK BROADCASTING's WUBB (BOB 106.9)/SAVANNAH, GA's NATHAN JAMES; BIG LOUD RECORDS' BRITTANI KOSTER; FOREVER MEDIA'S Country WXCY (NEW COUNTRY 103.7 & 96.9)/WILMINGTON, DE's CHARLIE MAXX; SPOTIFY's GEMMA Mc INTURUFF; COX MEDIA GROUP's Country KWEN (K95.5)/TULSA's CAITLIN FISHER; WHEELHOUSE RECORDS' JENNIFER SHAFFER; SIRIUSXM'S KATHLEEN SHEA; APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY's BRYAN WEBB; and COMPASS MEDIA NETWORK's ADAM WILBUR.

Returning members include AMAZON MUSIC's EMILY COHEN; EDISON RESEARCH's KARINA FARIAS-DEY; WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's TIM FOISSET; iHEARTMEDIA Country KAJA (KJ 97)/SAN ANTONIO's ALEK HALVERSON; BEASLEY MEDIA Country WXTU/PHILADELPHIA's NICOLE MICHALIK; iHEARTMEDIA Country WFUS (US 103.5)/TAMPA's ASHLEY MORRISON; and AUDACY Country KWJJ (99.5 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND, OR's NICK STEELE.

HARGIS said, "After attending CRS for 26 years, I am more passionate and excited about both CRS and the Country industry than ever. I am honored to be a part of the Agenda Committee, and thrilled with the group we have coming together to build a fantastic CRS 2024."

The committee will work together to create the agenda for CRS 2024. FOISSET will lead the agenda content for the Digital Music Summit, which will return on the seminar's first day.

