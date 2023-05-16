18 Pregnancy Centers Helped

BLUE RIDGE BROADCASTING Contemporary Christian WMIT (106.9 THE LIGHT FM)/ASHEVILLE, NC recently wrapped up its “Heartbeat of Hope” campaign. THE LIGHT FM listeners donated enough money to provide 2,242 women with ultrasounds and faith-based support. The station partnered with 18 area pregnancy centers to raise awareness about their services, including pregnancy tests, counseling, ultrasounds, and post-abortion programs. This was the 6th year for “Heartbeat of Hope,” and gifts exceeded $390,000.



“We give GOD all the glory for the results we’ve seen from this year’s ‘Heartbeat of Hope’ fundraiser,” said Executive Director JIM KIRKLAND. “Every dollar is going to the lifesaving work that these pregnancy centers are doing. That’s tangible, profound, life-impact given in Christ’s name!”



“Because of the generosity of THE LIGHT FM donors, we can help provide care for moms who sometimes find themselves in challenging situations. These donations stay right here in our neighborhoods,” shared GM JOHN OWENS.

