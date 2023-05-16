Charese Fruge, Heidi Raphael

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE sits down with the legendary HEIDI RAPHAEL, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP’s longtime Chief Communications Officer. Over the course of her stellar radio career, she’s also chaired and or sat on the boards of some of the industry’s most prestigious organizations, and was inducted into the BUFFALO BROADCASTERS HALL OF FAME in 2021.

Sharing some insightful words of wisdom, RAPHAEL said, “Focus forward, follow your passion, work hard (and smart) and don’t get caught up in the minutia of the moment. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes (as long as you learn from them) and always ask questions until you get the answer you are looking for. Take initiative and be proactive. Volunteer and offer to help, even if it’s not your job. Don’t come back with why something can’t be done, provide solutions and options instead. Think five steps ahead rather than two and, more importantly, learn how to listen.”

Each week in ALL ACCESS, CHARESE FRUGE shines the spotlight on one of the many women carving out successful, diverse careers in one of our many related businesses. This week, get caught up with HEIDI RAPHAEL. Read her story here.

