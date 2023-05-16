Hunter Metts

BMG NASHVILLE signs a global publishing agreement with artist, songwriter and producer HUNTER METTS. His music is characterized by his soulful and emotive vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and acoustic guitar-driven melodies, with artists such as THE PAPER KITS, BON IVER and NOVO AMOR as his musical inspirations.

Said METTS of his new deal, “I feel like I found people who understand me and my sound, who are truly invested in the trajectory of my life and career.”

In 2021, METTS gained national attention as a contestant on the hit singing competition show "AMERICAN IDOL." Despite not winning the competition, his time on the show helped him gain a fan base and a platform to share his music with the world.

METTS has continued to write and perform his own music, as well as write and produce music for other artists. He has released several songs independently, including “Nothing To Lose” and “Paper Moon."

BMG NASHVILLE Sr. Creative Director/A&R KELSEY NICCOLI commented, “Signing an artist like HUNTER is a dream come true. His music is so unbelievably emotive – it makes you nostalgic while also sounding like nothing you’ve ever heard before. He has an understanding of songwriting, production and artistry that is beyond his years, and BMG is so excited to be a part of his journey.”

METTS’ collaborators include BENJAMIN FRANCIS LEFTWICH, HENRY BILL, TRISTAN BUSHMAN, CHANDLER LEIGHTON, DAVE THOMAS JR., CALEB HEARN, CODY LOVAAS, ANNA HAMILTON, LUKE NICCOLI and JONAH KAGEN, among others.

