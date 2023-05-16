Dalton Mauldin (Photo: Noah Needleman)

BIG MACHINE MUSIC and GRAMMY-nominated songwriter/producer KING HENRY have signed Pop singer/songwriter DALTON MAULDIN to an exclusive songwriting agreement in a joint music publishing deal. The LAKE CITY, FL native is on the road performing solo acoustic shows, including a stop in NASHVILLE at THIRD AND HOME on JUNE 1st ahead of two nights at FIRST HORIZON PARK JUNE 2nd and 3rd as a member of the world-renowned SAVANNAH BANANAS baseball team. MAULDIN is already readying new music, including new song “miss you, love you” co-written alongside BIG MACHINE MUSIC songwriter DANIEL ROSS and produced by KING HENRY, arriving MAY 19th.

BIG MACHINE MUSIC GM MIKE MOLINAR commented, “When KING HENRY and BIG MACHINE MUSIC Sr. Director Publishing TIMMY HAEHL first introduced us to DALTON, we immediately felt the star wattage. I’m so grateful for HENRY’s belief in us as partners, and DALTON’s trust in taking the next step of his career.”

Added KING HENRY, “DALTON is one of the most genuine, positive and good-hearted humans I’ve ever met. From the moment he first messaged me on social media and sent songs that matched the caliber of his personality, I knew we were going to build something special together. I’m excited to watch him grow in his artistry and am thrilled to be partnering with BIG MACHINE MUSIC for the journey.”

Said MAULDIN, “I couldn’t be happier to be part of the BIG MACHINE MUSIC family and to work with KING HENRY. Getting to know everyone on the team has really made me feel at home. I’m so excited to continue to progress as a songwriter surrounded by such a talented community.”





Pictured (L-r): Big Machine Music’s Michelle Attardi and Alex Heddle, Dalton Mauldin, King Henry, Big Machine Music’s Mike Molinar (Photo: Noah Needleman)









« see more Net News