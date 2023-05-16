Podcast Ranker

EDISON RESEARCH has issued its rankings of the top 50 podcasts in the U.S. for fourth quarter 2022 through first quarter 2023, and the top four -- THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE, CRIME JUNKIE, THE DAILY, and THIS AMERICAN LIFE -- are the same as for the previous report. The new ranker reflects the expansion of the sample to add listeners aged 13-17 and an increased overall sample size.

The top 50:

