CHAD HERITAGE has departed CUMULUS MEDIA, where he had been PD for Country WGKX (KIX 106) and WKIM/MEMPHIS since 2020 (NET NEWS 9/30/20). WKIM started as AC 98.9 THE BRIDGE during his tenure, but flipped to News-Talk as THE ROAR OF MEMPHIS in 2021.

HERITAGE arrived at CUMULUS from a brief stint as Dir./Content for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA’s KILLEEN-TEMPLE, TX cluster, including PD duties for County KUSJ (US 105). Before that, he was iHEARTMEDIA SVP/Programming, Country Brand Coord. and OM/PD for Country KSSN and Classic Country KMJX (105.1 THE WOLF)/LITTLE ROCK, where he worked for 23 years

