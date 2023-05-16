Ingram

Long-time radio programmer and on-air personality CLARKE INGRAM has hung out his consultancy shingle again. INGRAM, who most recently consulted WZUM/PITTSBURGH told ALL ACCESS, "Semi-retirement was too sedate for me! I look forward to helping to turn around a station with low ratings in a rated market."

Under the INGRAM INNOVATORS banner, CLARKE offers strategic overviews of markets and specific advice in several formats including Oldies and Classic Hits. INGRAM had previously served as OM of Top 40s KZZP/PHOENIX, PD of B-94/PITTSBURGH, 98PXY/ROCHESTER, KRQ/TUCSON, and other stations.

Reach out to CLARKE at cingram@aol.com.

