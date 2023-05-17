Six-Part Series

A new podcast from the ACADEMY OF MOTION PICTURE ART AND SCIENCES features interviews with prominent documentarians.

"THE ART OF DOCUMENTARY," a six-episode series, is hosted by OSCAR-nominated filmmaker JIM LEBRECHT ("CRIP CAMP") nd will include interviews witj BING LIU ("ALL THESE SONS," "MINDING THE GAP"), CHASE JOYNT and AISLING CHIN-YEE ("NO ORDINARY MAN"), KIRSTEN JOHNSON ("DICK JOHNSTON IS DEAD," "CAMERAPERSON"), GARRETT BRADLEY ("TIME"), and ROGER ROSS WILLIAMS ("APOLLO," "LIFE ANIMATED").

The show will post weekly on WEDNESDAYS.

