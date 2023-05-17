-
AMPAS' New Podcast Examines 'The Art Of Documentary'
by Perry Michael Simon
May 17, 2023 at 5:15 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
A new podcast from the ACADEMY OF MOTION PICTURE ART AND SCIENCES features interviews with prominent documentarians.
"THE ART OF DOCUMENTARY," a six-episode series, is hosted by OSCAR-nominated filmmaker JIM LEBRECHT ("CRIP CAMP") nd will include interviews witj BING LIU ("ALL THESE SONS," "MINDING THE GAP"), CHASE JOYNT and AISLING CHIN-YEE ("NO ORDINARY MAN"), KIRSTEN JOHNSON ("DICK JOHNSTON IS DEAD," "CAMERAPERSON"), GARRETT BRADLEY ("TIME"), and ROGER ROSS WILLIAMS ("APOLLO," "LIFE ANIMATED").
The show will post weekly on WEDNESDAYS.