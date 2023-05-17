New Partnerships

ACAST is expanding its presence to the MIDDLE EAST and NORTHERN AFRICA (MENA) region with Arabic language podcast offerings through new deals with JORDAN-based SOWT and DUBAI-based KERNING CULTURES NETWORK.

ACAST Creator Network Business Development Director, International ADAM UYTMAN said, “We consistently seek opportunities to support the growth of the podcast industry and to provide value to content creators. With these partnerships, we will put thoughtful and noteworthy topics on a central stage in Arabic, and we will connect global and local advertisers with SOWT and KERNING CULTURES NETWORK to ensure they are able to continue to produce more and more podcasts.”

KERNING CULTURES NETWORK CEO HEBAH FISHER said, “ACAST moving into MENA is the first time an international player demonstrates a serious interest in building the creator economy for podcasters regionally, and it’s smart: podcasts are an estimated $6B market opportunity in MENA and have largely gone untapped. We’re thrilled to partner with ACAST to grow our ad sales both locally and globally.”

« see more Net News