Free Event

The BLACK MUSIC CITY collaboration project from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN and TEMPLE UNIVERSITY Classical-Jazz WRTI/PHILADELPHIA has announced a special BLACK MUSIC CITY SHOWCASE in conjunction with REC PHILLY to celebrate the 2023 BLACK MUSIC CITY grant recipients and reveal their new creations.

The free event will take place JUNE 11th from 12-5p (ET) at WXPN’s WORLD CAFÉ LIVE, with live and recorded music performances, poetry, dance, film, photography, video, painting, fashion and more by the 30 PHILADELPHIA area Black creatives who received BLACK CITY MUSIC grants of between $2,000 and $5,000 each.

The BLACK MUSIC CITY program was established in DECEMBER 2020 to provide financial and promotional support to Black artists, musicians and other creatives for new work inspired by PHILADELPHIA’s Black music history.

Registration for the free event is suggested, but not required. Go here for more information.

« see more Net News