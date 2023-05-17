Brown

CUMULUS MEDIA/ALLENTOWN, PA Digital Sales Mgr. JOE BROWN has been promoted to Regional Digital Sales Manager for ALLENTOWN/WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON. BROWN joined CUMULUS with the 2019 purchase of CONNOISSEUR MEDIA, for whom BROWN served as Digital Sales Mgr. in ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM-EASTON.

Regional VP/Market Mgr. ELIZABETH PEMBERTON said, “I have had the pleasure of working with JOE since 2019. His leadership is exceptional. He is both hard-working and passionate about our digital business as well as serving our team, listeners, and customers. This is a great opportunity for us to recognize and promote one of our best, and I’m confident the CUMULUS WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON team will benefit and grow from his leadership just as the CUMULUS ALLENTOWN team has over the years.”

BROWN said, “With digital advertising continuing to grow at an exponential rate and showing no signs of slowing down, I’m thrilled about the opportunity to support the skilled team at CUMULUS WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON and drive a renewed focus on providing our local clients with best-in-class digital solutions that drive real ROI.”

The WILKES-BARRE-SCRANTON cluster includes Top 40 WBHT-WBHD (HOT 97.1), Active Rock WBSX (97.9 X), AC WMGS (MAGIC 93), and Country WSJR (NASH FM 93.7). The ALLENTOWN cluster includes Classic Rock WODE (99,9 THE HAWK), Sports WEEX-A-W234AX (FOX SPORTS LEHIGH VALLEY), Country WCTO-WWYY (CAT COUNTRY 96 & 107), and AC WLEV.

