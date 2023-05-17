Honored

The NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION will honor JPMORGAN CHASE with its Corporate Leadership Award at the 2023 CELEBRATION OF SERVICE TO AMERICA AWARDS on JUNE 6th in WASHINGTON. The award honors a company outside the broadcasting industry that "exemplifies an extraordinary focus on community service and corporate social responsibility."

“We are moved by the transformative work that JPMORGAN CHASE is doing in local communities to expand accessible homeownership, create a more diverse and inclusive workforce and grow small businesses,” said NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION President and NAB Chief Diversity Officer MICHELLE DUKE. “The foundation is honored to present JPMORGAN CHASE with the 2023 Corporate Leadership Award for their outstanding commitment to community service and philanthropy.”

“For more than 200 years, JPMORGAN CHASE has served as an engine of the economy and champion of opportunity around the world in good and challenging times,” said JPMORGAN CHASE Global Head of Philanthropy for the NORTH AMERICA Region ALICIA WILSON. “We’re proud to receive the 2023 Corporate Leadership Award from the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION, which shares our dedication to advancing equity and commitment to supporting local communities.”

