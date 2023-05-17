Ryan

BENZTOWN and P1 MEDIA GROUP's latest free webinar, "How You Replace SCOTT SHANNON, & Lessons From An Iconic NEW YORK CITY PD" with AUDACY VP/Programming for Classic Hits WCBS and Hot AC WNEW (NEW 102.7)/NEW YORK JIM RYAN is this THURSDAY (5/18).

Hosted by KEN BENSON from P1 MEDIA and BENZTOWN's ANDREAS SANNEMANN, the free webinar is available at 10a PDT, 1p EDT and 7p CET.

Some of the topics/questions covered:

-What it was like to work with SCOTT SHANNON, and to be his boss?

-What’s different, and what challenges do programmers face in a post-Covid world?

-Is it still possible for AC and Hot AC stations to make format-exclusive hits?

These topics and more will be covered.

You can sign up for the free webinar here.

« see more Net News