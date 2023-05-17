Premieres May 21st

VEEPS is offering a free exclusive global streaming event, FOO FIGHTERS: PREPARING MUSIC FOR CONCERTS, premiering this SUNDAY, MAY 21st at 12p (PT), 3p (ET), and 8p (BST) at foofighters.veeps.com. The concert will be broadcast from the band's 606 STUDIOS with behind the scenes footage. It will be available on-demand for repeat viewing from those that claim a free ticket.

"Shows like this don't happen every day. To take this moment to gather fans worldwide, to give people an opportunity to share in the experience no matter where they are, is a gift," said VEEPS CEO/Founder JOEL MADDEN. "Having a place to make these moments accessible is why we built VEEPS and we're honored to be trusted with delivering this incredible show for FOO FIGHTERS and all of their fans."

The free streaming event arrives ahead of the FOO FIGHTERS upcoming tour set to kick off MAY 24th at the BANK OF NEW HAMPSHIRE PAVILION in GILFORD, NH. Find the FOOS tour dates here.

In addition, FOO FIGHTERS unveiled a second single, "Under You," TODAY from the forthcoming 11th album, But Here We Are, set to drop on JUNE 2nd via ROSWELL/RCA. You can watch the lyric video for "Under You" here.

The lead single "Rescued" just landed #1 on the Alternative and Active Rock MEDIABASE charts this week.

« back to Net News