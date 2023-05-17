Survival Skills

Comedian and actor CAMERON ESPOSITO is hosting a new weekly podcast for SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT and it's SOMETHIN' ELSE podcast production company. "SURVIVE OR DIE TRYING," debuting TODAY (5/17), features ESPOSITO and her guests talking about survival strategies for scenarios serious (bear attacks) to not so serious (meeting your in-laws).

“SURVIVE OR DIE TRYING is a podcast for anyone who has mentally walked through life’s scariest situations -- like the zombie apocalypse -- or actually survived the more mundane, but equally bananas, like that one breakup in high school where you almost got her name tattooed on your forehead after the fact,” said ESPOSITO. “My guests and I are not survival experts, but we’ll learn together how to prepare for the absolute worst case scenarios.”

