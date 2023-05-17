Schuster (Photo: Blake Beaver)

On the heels of signing with UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP NASHVILLE last month (NET NEWS 4/3), Country music singer/songwriter MATT SCHUSTER has now also signed with WME for booking and EXTENDED PLAY for management. SCHUSTER's first major cut is on rising Country artist BAILEY ZIMMERMAN's MAY 12th release "RELIGIOUSLY. THE ALBUM," with “Chase Her.”

WME's MORGAN KENNEY said, “When I first heard MATT's music, I knew that I needed to work with him, and meeting him solidified that even more. He's an incredibly talented artist with a heart of gold. I consider it an honor to be able to book his tour so others can see what I see. MATT SCHUSTER is a name for those to remember.”

SCHUSTER added, "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such an amazing team. Their passion for music is contagious and I'm excited to see them play a pivotal role in bringing my live shows to life."

SCHUSTER will take CMA FEST's MAUI JIM stage on JUNE 9th before performing at some of the summer's other big fairs and festivals.

