RESULTS RADIO LLC Top 40 KCEZ (POWER 102.1)/CHICO, CA APD/afternoon host JULEE MCARDLE has been promoted to PD, filling the role left vacant by the passing of former OM PAUL BORIS on MAY 3RD. MCARDLE will continue to host afternoons and serve as APD for Adult Hits KBQB (92.7 BOB-FM).

SVP DAVE SHAKES said, “The plan was for PAUL to make this happy announcement. I’m glad he was able to let JULEE know and make a toast to her in person before he passed. JULEE is an exciting talent who has developed excellent programming instincts. Congratulations JULEE!”

MCARDLE said, “The secret of success is to be ready when the opportunity comes. I’m so grateful that PAUL taught me so much about programming over the years. I feel ready to take on this position with absolute confidence and succeed in a way that would’ve made him proud.”

