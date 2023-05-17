Debuts Today

LEMONADA MEDIA's newest podcast is a ten-part true crime series on a woman who shot and killed her abusive partner and the subsequent controversy over her plea bargain and the broken justice system in ALABAMA.

"BLIND PLEA," debuting TODAY (5/17) with two episodes, is hosted by journalist ELIZABETH FLOCK and follows the 2017 case of DEVEN GREY, a Black woman who shot her White partner, claimed self-defense, and was handed a "blind plea" that did not stipulate a sentence in advance.

« see more Net News