Lemonada Media Debuts New True Crime Podcast 'Blind Plea'
by Perry Michael Simon
May 17, 2023 at 8:23 AM (PT)
LEMONADA MEDIA's newest podcast is a ten-part true crime series on a woman who shot and killed her abusive partner and the subsequent controversy over her plea bargain and the broken justice system in ALABAMA.
"BLIND PLEA," debuting TODAY (5/17) with two episodes, is hosted by journalist ELIZABETH FLOCK and follows the 2017 case of DEVEN GREY, a Black woman who shot her White partner, claimed self-defense, and was handed a "blind plea" that did not stipulate a sentence in advance.