Special

AUDACY News KNX-A-F/LOS ANGELES will air an hour-long town hall special at 4p (PT) THURSDAY (5/18) on artificial intelligence. “REALITY IN AN A.I. WORLD” will be hosted by morning anchor MIKE SIMPSON and afternoon anchor CHARLES FELDMAN and will feature actor/writer/producer JUSTINE BATEMAN among the panelists.

“It seems like the impact of A.I. is suddenly everywhere you look and listen,” said AUDACY SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA Regional Pres. JEFF FEDERMAN. “Our audience wants to know how it will affect their lives, and they trust the team at KNX NEWS to separate fact from rumor and hype.”

