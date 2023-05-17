Lineup Announced

NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM and BMI have announced the lineup for their three-day, free celebration, the RYMAN AND BMI BLOCK PARTY, happening in conjunction with the 50th annual CMA FEST, JUNE 8th through JUNE 10th. Shows run from noon to 6p (CT) each day.

The outdoor PNC Stage will feature performances by emerging artists CLAYTON ANDERSON, BENNETT HALL BAND, MATT CASTILLO, CHAPEL HART, MAE ESTES, REID HAUGHTON, ANGIE K, ELLA LANGLEY, VINCENT MASON, DAN SMALLEY, NATE KENYON, TREY LEWIS, BRYAN MARTIN, NEON UNION, ON THE OUTSIDE, RVSHVD, JILLIAN STEELE, THE CHATTAHOOCHIES and THE WOODS.



Click Click here for the full lineup and more information.

« see more Net News